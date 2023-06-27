22,075 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.