The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,821 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

