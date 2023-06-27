CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 149,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.