General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

