288 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.48.
Insider Activity
Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $759.94 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $734.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.
Equinix Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
