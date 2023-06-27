288 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.48.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $759.94 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $734.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

