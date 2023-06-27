Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

