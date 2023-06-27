CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.14 and its 200-day moving average is $321.41.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

