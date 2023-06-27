Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

LOW stock opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

