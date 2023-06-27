Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $15.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

