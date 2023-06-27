Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.48.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.