CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after purchasing an additional 215,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

