Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

