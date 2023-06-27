CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.