EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.