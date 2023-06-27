Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $201.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

