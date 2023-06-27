Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

