City Holding Co. Has $814,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $131.27 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

