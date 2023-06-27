City Holding Co. Purchases 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City Holding Co. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BA opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

