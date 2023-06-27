ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.1 %

UPS stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.28.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

