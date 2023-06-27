B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

