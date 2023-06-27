The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $58,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 50,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

NYSE DIS opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

