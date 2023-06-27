Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WM opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

