AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,243 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

