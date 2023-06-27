Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

