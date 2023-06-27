Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $83,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 102,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 55.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

