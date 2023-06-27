Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

