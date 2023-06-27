Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
MDY opened at $462.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $454.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.59.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
