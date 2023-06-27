Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 11 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,615.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,642.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,466.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

