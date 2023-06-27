Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lowered by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

