Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

AEP opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

