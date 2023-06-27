OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,606,000 after buying an additional 1,513,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,071,100. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

