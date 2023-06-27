OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 76 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,615.76 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,642.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,466.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

