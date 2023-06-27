OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

NYSE:HUM opened at $446.40 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $435.00 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

