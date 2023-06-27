OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 428 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $481.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

