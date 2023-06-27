OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $190.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.06 and a 200-day moving average of $205.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

