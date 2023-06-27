OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,279.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,384.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,457.30. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

