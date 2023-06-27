OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,255,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 554,499 shares of company stock worth $34,214,581. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.53, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

