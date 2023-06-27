OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 596 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $97.87 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

