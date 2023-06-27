Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

