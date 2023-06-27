Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELV opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.87 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

