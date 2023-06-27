Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

