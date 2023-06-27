Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 144,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 181,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Oracle by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

