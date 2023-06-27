Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 2,962 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.