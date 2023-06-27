Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 110,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

