Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

