Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 879 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of AES by 127.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of AES by 92.9% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.