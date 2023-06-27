Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,018 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

MAA stock opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.