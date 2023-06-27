Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Garmin by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

