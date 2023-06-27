Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RNR opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.83 and a 200 day moving average of $198.73. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.60.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

