Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.